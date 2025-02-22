Blue Trust Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,198,700.75. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $196.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.