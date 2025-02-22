Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,861 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Yelp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 98.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,117,020.52. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $37,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,368.42. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,299,802 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

