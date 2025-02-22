Blue Trust Inc. Sells 459 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Brink’s by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 200.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.80. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $115.91.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

