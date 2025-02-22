Blue Trust Inc. Sells 53,173 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

TKC stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

