Blue Trust Inc. Sells 977 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 444,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after buying an additional 67,616 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 133,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. BNP Paribas started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

