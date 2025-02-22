Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $1,346,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,143,891.89. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $169,639.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,822.42. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,851 shares of company stock worth $4,984,696. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -85.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.