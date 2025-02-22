Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 246.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,695,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,051,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,499,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,492,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after buying an additional 617,341 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.