Brokers Offer Predictions for FELE FY2026 Earnings

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $104.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $111.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

