Brokers Set Expectations for Gibson Energy FY2025 Earnings

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GEI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.86.

GEI opened at C$21.27 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.83 and a 12 month high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby acquired 2,010 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 40,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 75,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

