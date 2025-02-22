Brokers Set Expectations for Watsco’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.12. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2026 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSO. Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $498.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco has a one year low of $380.58 and a one year high of $571.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.16.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Watsco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 48,984.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 233,167 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

