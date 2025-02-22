Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 91,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,061.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $90.96 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $116.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

