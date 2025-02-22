Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEDG. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,191.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 111,944 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 109.3% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 373,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 195,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,495,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

