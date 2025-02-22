Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,647 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Capri worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 22,554.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,732 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $48,953,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Capri by 389.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after buying an additional 2,274,149 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,888,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Capri by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after buying an additional 515,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $47.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

