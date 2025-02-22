Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

CVNA opened at $223.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.79. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 446.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,225 shares in the company, valued at $49,617,150.75. This trade represents a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,629 shares of company stock worth $44,833,799 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 90.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,656 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $162,953,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,463,000 after purchasing an additional 610,234 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

