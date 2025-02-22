CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

CDW Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $168.43 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

