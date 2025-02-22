Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. CWM LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 72.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $194,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,267.46. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

