Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

