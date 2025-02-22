CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

CF Industries stock opened at $77.90 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,965 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,149,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

