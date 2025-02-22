Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Cinemark Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cinemark by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cinemark by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,537 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Cinemark by 1,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,557 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,763,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,040,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

