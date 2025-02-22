Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $270.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $284.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

CLH stock opened at $217.77 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $180.24 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,719.22. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,785 shares of company stock worth $444,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,707,000 after purchasing an additional 592,341 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,751,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,602,000 after purchasing an additional 697,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

