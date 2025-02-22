Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Cut to $254.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

NYSE:CLH opened at $217.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.03. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $180.24 and a 12 month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,785 shares of company stock worth $444,558. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Creative Planning raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 19.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 11.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

