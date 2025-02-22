Clean Yield Group Has $26.33 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.4% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

