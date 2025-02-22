Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWAN. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $4,027,637.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,492.56. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $554,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,404.60. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,431 shares of company stock worth $21,444,493 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 658,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,372,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

