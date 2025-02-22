Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare stock opened at $151.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of -690.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,131,082.08. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,036 shares of company stock valued at $72,407,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

