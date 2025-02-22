Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Compass from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

NYSE:COMP opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Compass has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,584,828.09. This represents a 14.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Wahlers sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $2,317,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 329,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,563.49. This trade represents a 43.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,926,971 shares of company stock valued at $103,472,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

