Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $176.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

