Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,585 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Core & Main by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,224.80. This represents a 60.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,106.83. This trade represents a 86.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,426 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Down 2.8 %

CNM stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.