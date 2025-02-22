Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Crocs worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Crocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

