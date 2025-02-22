Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after buying an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 42.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,769,000 after buying an additional 395,709 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 38.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,212,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,040,000 after buying an additional 339,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,143,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.83. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $91,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,944.58. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 742 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $36,068.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,812.99. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,016. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

