Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 961,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,881,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $67.59.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

