Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCOR. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,585 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,779,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,897,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 104,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

