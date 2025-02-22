Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Doximity were worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Doximity by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

