DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,140,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,915,000 after acquiring an additional 899,510 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 656,167 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2,380.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 136,759 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,904,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DXC. Susquehanna raised their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

DXC Technology stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

