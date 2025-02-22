Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 14,539 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,293,000 after acquiring an additional 268,326 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $119,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 226,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,496,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 281,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $13.76 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $26.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

