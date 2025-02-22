Empowered Funds LLC Sells 37,005 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,005 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 259.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth $171,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in LendingClub by 55.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 148,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,471.84. This trade represents a 15.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $274,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,152,406.08. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $875,940. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

LC stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

