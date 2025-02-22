Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after buying an additional 487,661 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,898,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 848,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 151,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $113.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $116.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

