Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,158 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 109.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating and issued a $50.69 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.42.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

