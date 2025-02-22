Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

EPRT stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

