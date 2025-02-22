Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Everest Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Everest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EG opened at $337.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $327.37 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

