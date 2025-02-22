Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 5,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $8,947,000. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $2,549,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of META opened at $683.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,727,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,747.13. This represents a 49.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total transaction of $21,838,890.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,217 shares of company stock valued at $523,808,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.90.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

