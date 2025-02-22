Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Price Performance
EXR stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.91.
Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.63%.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Extra Space Storage
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.