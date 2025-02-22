Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.09.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

