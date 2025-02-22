F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $2,223,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Trading Down 2.3 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

