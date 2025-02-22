First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,782,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,876,000 after purchasing an additional 105,116 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,435,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,601,000 after purchasing an additional 456,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 121.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 116,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

