First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FFBC opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $122,080.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,266.52. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

