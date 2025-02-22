First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,236,383,000 after acquiring an additional 108,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,503 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $647,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $523,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,743,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $434,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,330,675 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,924,000 after buying an additional 90,249 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

First Solar Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $155.39 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.70 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.39.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

