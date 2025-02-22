First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $97.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.