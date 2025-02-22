First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 291.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $111.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.11.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

