Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.4% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $245.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $211.84 to $200.75 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

