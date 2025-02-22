Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Apple by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 47,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 424,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,393,000 after purchasing an additional 124,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apple Stock Performance
Apple stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.55. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
