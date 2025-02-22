FY2025 Earnings Estimate for iA Financial Issued By Cormark

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $12.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.10. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $13.41 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$144.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$137.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.63.
iA Financial Stock Down 1.6 %
iA Financial stock opened at C$127.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$120.30. The firm has a market cap of C$11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$80.95 and a twelve month high of C$141.88.
iA Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.
Insider Transactions at iA Financial
In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$685,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total value of C$368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,000. The trade was a 84.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,142. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
